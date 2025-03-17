CM Punk sends a message to his former AEW colleague Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe is celebrating his 46th birthday today, and he received a message from his old colleague and longtime rival, CM Punk. The two last faced off at AEW All In 2023.

Punk and Joe go way back. Their 2004 trilogy of matches in ROH has become the stuff of legend, and the veterans remain friends to this day. Joe was also Punk's last opponent in AEW, with the two facing off in the opening match of All In 2023 just before The Second City Saint was fired from the company.

Punk took to Instagram today to wish Joe a happy 46th birthday. He included a photo of the two taken during rehearsals at Wembley Stadium ahead of All In 2023, and called Joe "large head."

"Happy birthday large head @samoajoe," wrote Punk.

Check out the message below:

CM Punk takes a dig at Samoa Joe with throwback photo

The friendship and rivalry between former AEW World Champions CM Punk and Samoa Joe has continued even after the former departed Tony Khan's promotion. The two have traded jabs on social media for years, but it appears that the size of Joe's head is one of Punk's favorite subjects.

The Second City Saint took to his Instagram Stories last October to post a throwback photo from one of their legendary ROH matches. He included a caption that once again poked fun at The Samoan Submission Machine.

"It's shocking I ever got my arms around a head so big. @samoajoe," CM Punk wrote.

Punk's throwback photo [Image credit: CM Punk's Instagram Stories]

CM Punk and Samoa Joe are now in rival promotions, but it seems The Straight Edge Superstar isn't afraid to shout out his friend on social media from time to time.

Joe is now in a faction with Hook and Katsuyori Shibata in AEW, while Punk is heading toward a potential three-way clash with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41.

