3 reasons why Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns should not main event WrestleMania 41: Night One

WrestleMania 41 is a month away. While Cody Rhodes will most certainly headline the second night against John Cena, the main event for Saturday is far from being confirmed.

Nevertheless, the heavily rumored Triple Threat Match between Roman Reigns, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, and CM Punk is a strong contender to close the first night of The Show of Shows this year.

While the Triple Threat clash can potentially be a 'Mania classic, it should not be the main event of WrestleMania 41: Night One, for the following three reasons:

#3. A non-title main event could devalue the prestige of the World Heavyweight Championship and the Royal Rumble

Although it is not set in stone, the Royal Rumble winner is usually the front-runner to main event The Grandest Stage of Them All. The 2025 Men's 'Rumble winner, Jey Uso, was a surprise pick, and he selected Gunther as his opponent for The Showcase of the Immortals.

Hence, Jey Uso vs. Gunther was announced as the World Heavyweight Championship match at Mania 41. However, WWE has so far failed to build the feud like a main-event level program worthy of closing pro wrestling's greatest spectacle.

Despite the build, it would still be worthwhile to book the World Heavyweight Championship match as the main event of WrestleMania: Night One. A win for Jey Uso's would undoubtedly garner a massive pop and cap off the evening on a high note.

Furthermore, the World Heavyweight Championship would increase in value by closing the night. On the contrary, having a non-title Triple Threat bout after the World Title match between The Ring General and Jey Uso, could devalue the prestige of the title itself as well as the achievement of winning the Royal Rumble.

#2. The WrestleMania 41: Night One headliner should have higher stakes

The CM Punk-Roman Reigns-Seth Rollins association dates back to the formation of The Shield in 2012. There are several overlapping narratives, and the scope for storytelling is limitless. Furthermore, the in-ring action would be solid with arguably some of the best athletes in the Stamford-based promotion taking the squared circle together.

However, with no World Title on the line, the stakes aren't high enough to justify a main event spot. While Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton and Gunther vs. Jey Uso may not have sufficient heat or star power, the World Championship stipulation makes both matches very important.

Nonetheless, WWE could elevate the stakes by inserting the winner of the match into Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena, in which case, the Triple Threat would certainly headline WrestleMania 41: Night One.

#1. CM Punk's first 'Mania main event should feel more special

It is no secret that CM Punk wants to headline WrestleMania. It has been a lifelong dream that has eluded The Best In The World, so far in his career. Whereas, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins have headlined The Show of Shows.

Punk will likely have his 'Mania main event before retirement, but it should feel more special. The headliner of the second night is the unequivocal show-closer, and the Straight-Edge Superstar should fill that role.

Furthermore, a grudge singles bout or a World Title match would be the perfect main event for the Chicago native. A Triple Threat where he doesn't have to be involved in the final sequence dilutes the significance of his moment.

