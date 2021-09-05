CM Punk sends a message hours before his in-ring return at All Out

CM Punk sent out a message hours before his in-ring return at AEW All Out. 'The Second City Saint' took to Twitter to write: 'One more sleep.'

At the event, CM Punk will face Darby Allin in a much-awaited singles match. Allin indirectly called out Punk before his debut at AEW Rampage: The First Dance.

Punk returned to pro wrestling in front of a roaring Chicago crowd. Not only did Punk cut a passionate promo to become an integral part of the promotion.

Here's what CM Punk tweeted out before AEW All Out:

One more sleep. — player/coach (@CMPunk) September 5, 2021

CM Punk has regularly appeared on AEW TV since his debut. In the latest Rampage episode, Punk also did commentary during Allin vs Daniel Garcia.

CM Punk will hope for a victorious return at AEW All Out

This fan really tried to offer @CMPunk a drink after jumping into the crowd 😂



(via @AEW) pic.twitter.com/3DPbAOVxwl — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) September 4, 2021

At AEW All Out, CM Punk is aiming to win his in-ring return after seven years. During the build-up to the PPV, the former WWE Champion took part in minor brawls to showcase his strength.

Meanwhile, for Darby Allin, a victory in Chicago could be the biggest win of his career so far. Despite being a former TNT Champion, a win over someone like CM Punk could be historic for him.

The rest of the AEW All Out card is also stacked with great matches. Kenny Omega will be defending his AEW World Title against Christian Cage. The latter won the IMPACT World Championship from Omega on the first episode of Rampage.

Dr. Britt Baker DMD will put her Women's Title on the line against Kris Statlander. Whereas Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks will be locked inside a steel cage with The Lucha Brothers. TNT Champion Miro will also put his title on the line against Eddie Kingston.

