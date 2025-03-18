  • home icon
  • AEW
  • CM Punk
  • CM Punk sends message to major AEW star; makes special request

CM Punk sends message to major AEW star; makes special request

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Mar 18, 2025 08:54 GMT
CM Punk AEW
CM Punk [Image source: WWE.com and allelitewrestling.com]

Former WWE Champion, CM Punk sent out a heartwarming message to a current AEW star. The Second City Saint also made a special request to the star in his message.

Ad

CM Punk had a message for AEW's Brody King. Punk's contract was terminated from All Elite Wrestling in 2023 after an infamous backstage incident with Jack Perry at All In. The Second City Saint later made his long-awaited return to WWE but still has some friends in the Jacksonville-based promotion that he keeps in touch with.

Meanwhile, Punk acknowledged the former AEW World Trios Champion, Brody King. Brody is currently a member of the 'Hounds of Hell' stable along with Buddy Matthews and Julia Hart. The Best In The World shared a picture of himself with King on his Instagram story recently, wishing him a happy birthday and also requesting him to eat some ice cream.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Happy Birthday @brodyxking eat some ice cream," Punk wrote.

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Punk wishes Brody King on his birthday [Image credit: Screenshot of Punk&#039;s Instagram story]
Punk wishes Brody King on his birthday [Image credit: Screenshot of Punk's Instagram story]

Meanwhile, Brody King recently challenged The Rainmaker, Kazuchika Okada for the AEW International Title at Revolution 2025 pay-per-view. However, King failed to capture Okada's title at the event despite his best efforts.

Ad

CM Punk is looking forward to confronting Roman Reigns

Last week on WWE RAW, CM Punk competed in a Steel Cage Match against Seth Rollins. When the bout was ongoing, Roman Reigns showed up from nowhere and pulled Rollins out of the cage, handing him the victory in the process.

After brutalizing Seth on the outside, Roman entered the ring and took out Punk after he saw Paul Heyman consoling the latter. Meanwhile, Reigns, Rollins, and Punk are set for a face-to-face interaction this Friday on SmackDown. The Second City Saint recently sent a message on Instagram to Roman ahead of their confrontation.

Ad

It will be interesting to see what transpires in the potentially blockbuster segment between Reigns, Rollins, and Punk this Friday on SmackDown. The upcoming confrontation could have major WrestleMania 41 implications, with The Show of Shows just a month away.

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी