CM Punk sends message to major AEW star; makes special request

Former WWE Champion, CM Punk sent out a heartwarming message to a current AEW star. The Second City Saint also made a special request to the star in his message.

CM Punk had a message for AEW's Brody King. Punk's contract was terminated from All Elite Wrestling in 2023 after an infamous backstage incident with Jack Perry at All In. The Second City Saint later made his long-awaited return to WWE but still has some friends in the Jacksonville-based promotion that he keeps in touch with.

Meanwhile, Punk acknowledged the former AEW World Trios Champion, Brody King. Brody is currently a member of the 'Hounds of Hell' stable along with Buddy Matthews and Julia Hart. The Best In The World shared a picture of himself with King on his Instagram story recently, wishing him a happy birthday and also requesting him to eat some ice cream.

"Happy Birthday @brodyxking eat some ice cream," Punk wrote.

Punk wishes Brody King on his birthday [Image credit: Screenshot of Punk's Instagram story]

Meanwhile, Brody King recently challenged The Rainmaker, Kazuchika Okada for the AEW International Title at Revolution 2025 pay-per-view. However, King failed to capture Okada's title at the event despite his best efforts.

CM Punk is looking forward to confronting Roman Reigns

Last week on WWE RAW, CM Punk competed in a Steel Cage Match against Seth Rollins. When the bout was ongoing, Roman Reigns showed up from nowhere and pulled Rollins out of the cage, handing him the victory in the process.

After brutalizing Seth on the outside, Roman entered the ring and took out Punk after he saw Paul Heyman consoling the latter. Meanwhile, Reigns, Rollins, and Punk are set for a face-to-face interaction this Friday on SmackDown. The Second City Saint recently sent a message on Instagram to Roman ahead of their confrontation.

It will be interesting to see what transpires in the potentially blockbuster segment between Reigns, Rollins, and Punk this Friday on SmackDown. The upcoming confrontation could have major WrestleMania 41 implications, with The Show of Shows just a month away.

