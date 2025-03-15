CM Punk sends a four-word message to Roman Reigns after he was shockingly attacked on WWE RAW

Roman Reigns returned to WWE RAW and attacked CM Punk and Seth Rollins. Today, The Second City Saint tagged The Original Tribal Chief on Instagram and sent a message.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Roman Reigns made his shocking return and cost CM Punk his Steel Cage match against Seth Rollins in MSG. To make matters worse, The Original Tribal Chief laid waste to Rollins and surprisingly attacked The Second City Saint to close the show.

Recently, WWE announced that Roman Reigns would appear on next week's Friday Night SmackDown. Later, CM Punk went on Instagram and messaged The Original Tribal Chief, whom he personally wants to see in the ring when the two are on the same show in Bologna, Belgium.

"See you in Bologna," Punk wrote on Instagram.

CM Punk sends a message to Roman Reigns! [Image credit: Instagram]

Punk also added a picture of Marvel's The Thing character. The Voice of the Voiceless is a fan of the character, as the veteran uses his iconic line, "It's Clobberin' Time," every time he makes his way to the ring.

CM Punk reveals a new look after an attack from Roman Reigns on WWE RAW

Earlier this year, CM Punk geared up for Royal Rumble in Indianapolis. However, the match was stacked as Roman Reigns also declared his entry in the Men's Rumble in the hopes of winning and going after Cody Rhodes.

Unfortunately, Reigns was eliminated from the match by CM Punk and was written off for a while when Seth Rollins attacked him at the event. On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, The OTC returned to the company and attacked Punk and Rollins for what happened in Indianapolis.

After the event, CM Punk uploaded a story on Instagram where he was seen sporting a new look without a beard. The Second City Saint has been gearing up for his first WrestleMania as a performer following his return to the Stamford-based promotion at WWE Survivor Series 2023.

On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Paul Heyman took a shot at Seth Rollins. Rollins is with the roster on the European tour, and it'll be interesting to see how The Visionary would fit himself in the storyline heading into WrestleMania 41.

