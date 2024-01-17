CM Punk sends a two-word message to major AEW star

CM Punk's AEW exit and WWE return were among the most significant moments in pro wrestling last year. Despite departing the Tony Khan-led company on not the best of terms, he is still in touch with some of his former colleagues, including FTR.

AEW star Dax Harwood recently shared a post celebrating 15 years of togetherness with his wife, Maria Nickopoulos. In response, several wrestlers, including The Second City Saint, sent their well wishes.

In the comments section of Harwood's Instagram post, Punk shared the following message:

"Happy anniversary! [emoji]," he wrote.

You can view a screenshot of the former WWE Champion's comment below:

CM Punk commented on Dax Harwood's wedding post [Image Credit: Dax's Instagram account]

CM Punk seemingly takes a jab at AEW star's old tweet

CM Punk is set to participate in the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match. On this week's RAW, Gunther announced that he would enter the annual contest, aiming to headline WrestleMania 40.

Before The Ring General became a prominent superstar on the main roster, he performed under the WALTER moniker. On Twitter, AEW's Keith Lee reacted to the Imperium leader's ring name being changed to Gunther in 2022, drawing varied reactions from fans.

"Man....if what I'm hearing is real....Poor Walter." Lee posted.

Following this week's RAW, Punk seemingly took a jab at Lee's post about Gunther's name change while addressing the men's Royal Rumble match:

“Man…if what I’m hearing is real…poor 28 other guys.” he wrote on his Instagram Story.

Royal Rumble 2024 promises to be a star-studded and unpredictable show. The company can use the namesake match to lay the foundation for several high-profile rivalries on the Road to WrestleMania 40. Will Punk and Gunther come face-to-face on January 27? Only time will tell.

