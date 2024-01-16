"LMAO Punk is the greatest" - Fans erupt to CM Punk referencing AEW star's infamous post after big announcement on WWE RAW

CM Punk used AEW star's infamous post reference on X (formerly known as Twitter) which has caused fans to go wild on social media. The AEW star in question here is Keith Lee. It happened after a major announcement took place on this week’s Monday Night RAW.

On WWE’s flagship show, the reigning Intercontinental Champion, Gunther returned from a brief hiatus and revealed that he will be entering the Royal Rumble match, which is going to take place later this month.

Reacting to his announcement, CM Punk (who is also a participant in the match) took to his official Instagram account to share a story. Using Keith Lee’s old post reference, he claimed that Gunther’s presence in the Rumble would be trouble for the other participants of the match, but not him.

“Man…if what I’m hearing is real…poor 28 other guys. See you in the Rumble, @gunther_WWE,” wrote Punk.

Fans loved how subtly yet effectively CM Punk took a jab at Lee on social media. Check out the reactions below.

Fans find CM Punk's reference quite funny

Gunther was The Ironman of last year’s Royal Rumble match. He entered on #1 and lasted till the end, getting eliminated by Cody Rhodes (winner of the 2023 Royal Rumble).

What is Keith Lee’s infamous post that CM Punk used as a reference?

At the beginning of 2022, WWE decided to change the 36-year-old Austrian superstar's ring name. The company dropped his old name Walter and gave him a new name Gunther. Upon hearing this news, Keith Lee expressed reacted to it.

He wrote, “Man....if what I'm hearing is real.... Poor Walter.”

You can check Lee's post here.

Since then, the post has turned into a meme, with many taking jabs at Lee for his reaction to Gunther’s ring name change. Punk is not afraid to speak his mind and is often in search of a new target to take shots at.

No wonder, he didn’t leave the chance to take a dig at Lee after Gunther’s Royal Rumble announcement on RAW.

What was your reaction after seeing Punk’s reference to Keith Lee’s infamous tweet? Let us know in the comments below.

