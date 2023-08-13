CM Punk sent a subtle message on AEW Collision a lot of fans didn't catch

CM Punk wore a shirt on the latest episode of AEW Collision, conveying his support for an ongoing strike.

The Second City Saint never backs down from supporting causes he feels are right. He has claimed on multiple occasions that he is straight edge and is against the use of alcohol and recreational drugs. However, this week he seemingly stood up for a different purpose.

Punk was scheduled to compete for the AEW World Trios Championship against House of Black alongside FTR on the latest edition of Collision. While making his entrance, the "Real" World Champion was spotted wearing a shirt that said "SAG-AFTRA on Strike."

CM Punk's shirt on AEW Collision

SAG-AFTRA stands for Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. The federation members are currently on strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers due to various issues.

Amid the divide in the entertainment industry, Punk's t-shirt suggests that he supports the strike. He has starred in multiple Hollywood projects in the past, including the second season of the popular Starz series Heels.

CM Punk supported the SAG-AFTRA strike on social media as well

CM Punk has been vocal about his beliefs on AEW TV, as he was previously spotted wearing a t-shirt supporting the LGBTQ+ community on the company's programming.

Punk also supported the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike on social media after the latest episode of Collision. Taking to his Instagram Story, the veteran said he puts his money where his mouth is. In response to the post, a fan sent the following message:

"You've become what you hate," wrote an Instragram user.

Punk responded to the statement, clarifying his stance on the ongoing strike:

"I have become what I hate? A guild/union member who stands in solidarity with fellow members fighting for what's right. Bi**h, I have become what I LOVE," replied Punk.

The exchange between Punk and an Instagram user

CMFTR failed to dethrone House of Black on the Saturday night show. Following the loss, Punk might turn his attention to Samoa Joe, who has challenged the former to a match at All In 2023.

Recommended Video Why did fans start booing John Cena?