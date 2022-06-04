CM Punk set to appear on AEW Rampage for a big announcement

AEW World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk will make an appearance today on Rampage to announce the status of his world title reign and overall career.

Punk became world champion in Double or Nothing 2022 by beating Hangman Page. Then, last Wednesday on Dynamite, he opened up the show with FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler), defeating the trio of Max Caster, Austin, and Colten Gunn.

After this trios matchup, numerous videos showed him reportedly hobbling, seemingly pointing to an injury, but that hasn't been confirmed.

The Second City Saint took to Twitter to urge fans to watch today's show, as he is set to make an important announcement concerning his AEW World Championship reign and his career as well.

"I’ll be on #AEWRampage live tonight with an important announcement in regards to the @aew world championship, and my career. Please tune in at 9pm CST/10pm EST," Punk tweeted.

player/coach @CMPunk I’ll be on #AEWRampage live tonight with an important announcement in regards to the @aew world championship, and my career. Please tune in at 9pm CST/10pm EST. I’ll be on #AEWRampage live tonight with an important announcement in regards to the @aew world championship, and my career. Please tune in at 9pm CST/10pm EST.

Story continues below ad

In addition, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful stated that Punk's foot was reportedly hurt after the match. However, fans will have to tune into Rampage to see if this report will be addressed during the latter's announcement today.

AEW World Champion CM Punk will face an NJPW star at Forbidden Door 2022

After the match on Dynamite, CM Punk and FTR cut a promo where the latter talked about Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb's attack on May 25 Dynamite. The Second City Saint then proceeded to open the "forbidden door" by calling out a New Japan Pro-Wrestling star to face him at the upcoming event on June 26.

Sonny The Jobber @SonnyTheJobber



#AEWDynamite The Ace Hiroshi Tanahashi is finally in AEW! This is what serotonin and dopamine feels like. The Ace Hiroshi Tanahashi is finally in AEW! This is what serotonin and dopamine feels like. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/R4WiYmNJS8

Story continues below ad

Then, Hiroshi Tanahashi, a record eight-time IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, appeared on the ramp. With a thunderous ovation from the crowd, he pointed at Punk, who raised his championship belt, setting the stage for their bout at Forbidden Door in Chicago, Illinois.

Right now, it will be interesting to see what Punk's announcement will be on today's Friday show. Fans will have to watch AEW Rampage right now at 10 PM ET for The Second City Saint's announcement.

Former WWE star Steve Maclin learns who his Wrestling Showcase opponent is live on the air here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far