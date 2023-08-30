CM Punk set to receive prestigious award amid rumored AEW suspension

Amid the reports of his suspension from AEW after his alleged backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In, CM Punk is said to be in Las Vegas for an award reception.

Following the alleged backstage chaos inside Wembley Stadium, the reports of the altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry continue to follow up, and the drama continues. Nonetheless, the event has gone by, and both Punk and Perry have reportedly been suspended for further investigation.

Furthermore, fans must be disappointed to hear the news of the suspension, as it keeps the Second City Saint off of the All Out PPV this Sunday in his hometown of Chicago. Meanwhile, in case fans are wondering where Punk is right now, a new report has emerged regarding his plans this week.

David Bixenspan, who is known for his reports in SEScoops and MMANews.com, reported that the Best in the World has headed to "Cauliflower Alley Club" in Las Vegas. He is to receive the "Iron Mike Maruzki" award, which is given to individuals for their contributions in Professional Wrestling:

"For what it's worth, CM Punk is in Las Vegas at the Cauliflower Alley Club Reunion and is the headline speaker tomorrow as the recipient of the Iron Mike Mazurki Award. This was always his plan for mid-week going back months," Bixenspan reported through a tweet.

CM Punk also had an altercation with Miro backstage at All In?

In addition to his physical confrontation with Jack Perry backstage before his match at All In, a few reports also claimed that Miro was also involved in the drama. However, The Redeemer had reacted to the reports of the Punk-Perry altercation on "X" social media platform by stating the following:

"That’s fake and untrue"

Nevertheless, it was later reported that Punk and Miro were seen laughing and having fun backstage during their confrontation. Meanwhile, the reports continue to develop, and fans have to wait for an official confirmation from Tony Khan and higher-ups.

