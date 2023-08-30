Potential rumor killer on CM Punk and Miro backstage altercation at AEW All In - Reports

The alleged backstage confrontation between CM Punk and Miro, at AEW All In this past week in London, appears to be a case of playful banter rather than a heated altercation.

It was reported the run in with Miro apparently transpired after CM Punk's earlier encounter with Jack Perry. The Redeemer asked Punk about the events with Perry earlier in the day. In response, The Second City Saint confronted him, asking if he had an issue with him and whether he wanted to step outside.

However, Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select's paywall, has provided additional information about the altercation involving Miro and CM Punk.

“From one side of things, the Punk side of things, I heard just like… ‘No’. And then from the Miro side of things, which wasn’t Miro directly – who by the way, quote-tweeted WrestlePurists’ aggregation of Punk’s side (of the Perry situation) and said ‘not true’, so very clearly he wasn’t keen on Punk’s side of things – but they had an interaction after Punk’s match. It was backstage, either in the trainer’s room or somewhere, and Punk was getting worked on, etc. I don’t know verbatim what was said because I wasn’t there, but to the best of what has been relayed to me."

Additionally, Miro asked CM Punk about how he was doing after the Perry incident, to which Punk responded in a playful manner if he also wanted to take him on.

"Miro asked how Punk was doing, Punk said something like, ‘Okay unless you want to fight me too’, as like as joke, type of thing. And again, terminology, not that sure of. And I believe Miro, also jokingly, apparently, from what I’ve heard, was like, ‘Okay’, Punk said, ‘Well let’s take this outside then’, and Miro said something like, ‘How about we take this… to the ring!’. And that’s how it was explained to me by sources that lean definitely each way. And they giggled about it, and I guess walked off. But it is two guys who are very clearly willing to fight human beings, and also have been known to make a joke or two.”

Expand Tweet

Update on CM Punk's apperance at AEW All Out

The CM Punk and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry altercation at All In has caused uncertainty over their appearance at AEW's next PPV, All Out, in Chicago on September 3rd 2023.

It was reported by Bryan Alvarez that that an internal suspension appeared on the cards for both Punk and Perry, as the company investigated the altercation between the two stars. This potential suspension could prevent the two from competing at All Out.

Expand Tweet

This would certainly impact the upcoming All Out PPV on September 3rd 2023, as the report added that CM Punk was supposed to perform in his hometown.

What do you make of all of this? Sound off in the comments section below.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE