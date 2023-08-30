CM Punk almost involved in a fight with former WWE star after incident with Jack Perry - Reports

CM Punk's backstage altercation with Jack Perry at AEW All In has once again gotten the wrestling world talking about The Voice of the Voiceless. However, there may be more to the story, as the "Real" World Champion was reportedly involved in another off-screen confrontation.

Per Brian Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer, Miro approached CM Punk backstage after his show-opening bout with Samoa Joe at All In. It must be noted that the incident with Jack Perry took place prior to this match.

According to Alvarez, The Redeemer questioned Punk about the situation with Perry, to which The Second City Saint fired back at Miro and asked him if he had a problem and wanted to take things outside.

As far as what is known, the altercation did not escalate to the point of becoming physical.

This alleged confrontation might be the reason why Miro quickly took to social media to debunk some of the stories floating around about the Perry/Punk fight shortly after it occurred.

PWInsider has since reported that this rumor of a confrontation between Miro and Punk might not be true.

