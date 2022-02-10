CM Punk set to team up with mystery partner on AEW Dynamite

It looks like CM Punk has a tough job on his hand on AEW Dynamite as he has to find a partner for his match with FTR tonight.

The Pinnacle kicked off this week's AEW Dynamite with a celebratory segment following MJF's upset win over Punk last week in Chicago.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

Justin Roberts introduced each component of the stable before the Salt Of The Earth made his own regal entrance to the ring.

MJF cut a promo on his win in the ring, declaring himself to be better than Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega, and AEW World Champion Hangman Page.

He would continue to establish his desire to pursue the World Title, attribute his monumental win to Shawn Spears, much to the ire of Wardlow, and announce a new T-shirt design.

The Long Islander saw his celebrations interrupted by Punk, who would call on Sting and Darby Allin for back-up. The Best in the World demanded a rematch with Wardlow, putting the big-man over and further planting the seeds for dissent ahead of an expected Batista-style run.

When MJF tried to reject the notion that Wardlow had perhaps lost favour in the Pinnacle, Punk would further demand a rematch this time with Friedman, with FTR taking exception and staking their own claim at a rematch with the former WWE Champion.

It was then announced by MJF that should CM Punk manage to defeat FTR once again, he would entertain the idea of a rematch.

As has become the MO for Friedman, however, it was further stipulated that Sting and Darby Allin could not be selected. As a result of the segment, fans can await Punk and his mystery partner against FTR.

MJF had "beaten CM Punk twice in Chicago" on last week's AEW Dynamite

The long-awaited dream match between the promo kings went for almost 40 minutes with two finishes in Punk's hometown, Chicago.

The self-proclaimed pillar of AEW had his nemesis defeated at the 15-minute mark after using a garrote to earn the referee stoppage.

In his initial celebratory manner, the Salt Of The Earth mistakenly allowed the referee to see the tool as the match was restarted. Despite the restart going in Punk's favour, there was no clean finish or a hometown victory.

Also Read Article Continues below

Wardlow came down and teased a turn on his paymaster, only for it to be revealed that he had, in fact, supplied MJF with the Dynamite Diamond ring used to score a pinfall victory.

A WWE Hall of Famer believes that MJF was the best heel of 2021. More details here.

Edited by Alan John