CM Punk, Seth Rollins & 2 top WWE RAW Superstars referenced on AEW Dynamite's 'Title Tuesday'

AEW star CM Punk, WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins, and RAW Superstars Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes were referenced in a video package earlier as Dynamite's "Title Tuesday" edition got underway.

This week's episode takes place at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. The main event will feature hometown hero Jon Moxley defending his AEW World Championship against Hangman Page.

The other titles on the line are the Trios Championships, AEW Interim Women's Championship and the Ring of Honor World Championship. Death Triangle, Toni Storm and WWE legend Chris Jericho will go up against Best Friends, Hikaru Shida and Dalton Castle, respectively.

When Dynamite's live broadcast started, the first match promoted was the AEW World Championship match between Moxley and Page. Afterward, the ROH World Championship bout between Jericho and Castle was also hyped, with a series of former champions being shown in the introduction.

Some of those former ROH World Champions were Punk, Rollins, Owens and Rhodes. The Visionary (2010), The Prizefighter (2012) and The American Nightmare (2017) were all one-time champions during their stint in the old ROH.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW It’s Tuesday and you know what that means! #AEWDynamite : Title Tuesday is LIVE on TBS RIGHT NOW! It’s Tuesday and you know what that means! #AEWDynamite: Title Tuesday is LIVE on TBS RIGHT NOW! https://t.co/6DpjtmCVTh

Meanwhile, Punk is also a former ROH World Champion as he defeated Austin Aries at Death Before Dishonor III in 2005. It was at ROH that he first referred his world title reign as the "Summer of Punk."

