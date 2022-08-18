"The third best guy in his group" - Former WWE star severely roasts Jon Moxley by referencing the SHIELD and BCC on AEW Dynamite

CM Punk was firing on all cylinders during AEW Dynamite tonight, verbally lambasting fellow world champion Jon Moxley in the opening segment.

As can be expected from the innovator of the 'Pipebomb,' Punk started the night by calling out his Double or Nothing opponent Hangman Page for an impromptu match.

When Page failed to answer the challenge, the champion dismissed him as "coward sh*t."

He then moved on to the Interim AEW Champion, Jon Moxley. Punk used a brutal double entendre when he said, "Jon Moxley is the third best guy in his group," referencing his rival's time with the Blackpool Combat Club and the SHIELD in WWE.

He also took time to slander Mox's best friend and tag partner Eddie Kingston. The champion referenced WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston when he said that he was the second-best of that surname he has faced.

Before Moxley came out, CM Punk had one more chance to sneak in a WWE-based dig. He first likened a potential clash with Jon Moxley at All Out to another Chicago event, Money in the Bank 2011, where he defeated John Cena to win the WWE title.

Ending the comparison, he made sure to let Mox know he is also second-best to the Leader of the Cenation.

The two world champions then started brawling in the ring until security came to separate them and end the segment.

What was your reaction to Punk's promo on AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments below.

