CM Punk shares brief interaction with Sasha Banks and 3-time WWE Women's Champion on social media

CM Punk shared a brief interaction on Instagram Live with WWE stars Sasha Banks and Bayley.

Punk has been absent from AEW since winning the world title at All Out. After an alleged backstage altercation with The Elite, he was suspended by Tony Khan indefinitely pending further investigation. The Elite were also suspended but have since returned.

Despite remaining relatively quiet since All Out, save for some throwback Instagram stories and Cage Fury Fighting commentary, Punk popped in to check on Sasha Banks and Bayley during their Instagram Live earlier today. The Cult of Personality wrote: "HELLO DUDES. Just sending love. Gotta eat breakfast. Y'all are cool."

Banks responded, "OMG," in the chat before Punk joked: "I didn't know there was going to be drinking," as Bayley and Banks sipped whisky and Mezcal respectively. The former Women's Tag champs tried to get Punk to join their livestream but were ultimately unsuccessful.

Like Punk, Sasha's future with her current employer is unknown. She walked out of WWE in May and was later stripped of the Women's Tag Team Championship she held alongside Naomi. She has since been reported as making an appearance with NJPW in January and is expected to be a free agent as of next month.

Bayley expressed her support for Ricky Starks despite being a WWE Superstar

Due to the contentious nature of the two companies, it's not often fans get to see interactions between AEW and WWE stars. With that in mind, it must have been quite the compliment that Bayley backed Ricky Starks to take the AEW title from MJF at tonight's Winter is Coming. She affirmed her support during the same Instagram Live.

Starks won the World Title Eliminator Tournament to earn his opportunity at the title. He then also won the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal to earn a further shot at the Dynamite Diamond Ring. With both the world title and the ring held by MJF, Starks will challenge the Long Islander for both accolades tonight.

'Absolute' carries the momentum into this week after landing a crunching spear on the champion last week. Can he capitalize and seize the moment?

