Why can Sasha Banks' NJPW appearance lead to an AEW surprise?

According to a new report regarding her potential NJPW appearance, WWE star Sasha Banks could be free to join AEW in January.

The report states that if Sasha is to appear at Wrestle Kingdom 17, then she will be a free agent. She could return to WWE in any case, should they sign her by then but she could also sign for another company as a free agent.

Fans have speculated since the news first broke about her Wrestle Kingdom appearance that The Boss could head to AEW. Considering that Tony Khan's promotion is the international partner to NJPW, this could put her one step closer to the company.

Jack Cassidy  @RealJackCassidy I'm still "I'll believe when I see it" when it comes to Sasha Banks in #AEW . But Tony booking a tag match with a mystery partner A MONTH OUT is pretty sus. I'm still "I'll believe when I see it" when it comes to Sasha Banks in #AEW. But Tony booking a tag match with a mystery partner A MONTH OUT is pretty sus. https://t.co/34idFtOJsU

Former WWE Superstar Saraya will be needing a mystery partner to face Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter during the January 11th edition of Dynamite. If Banks is a free agent by then and working with NJPW, it wouldn't be too far beyond the realms of possibility that Sasha's post-WWE career could see her end up in AEW.

Sasha Banks could be working with AEW's international partners in January

Fans were surprised this week as it was reported that Sasha Banks is expected to be present at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January. The report was later confirmed by Dave Meltzer on his Twitter account.

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON Hot Rod @antoniusjohnso4 @davemeltzerWON Is she still under WWE contract or will it expire next year? @davemeltzerWON Is she still under WWE contract or will it expire next year? This deal is not through WWE, so if the appearance isn't blocked legally by WWE, it means she will be a free agent by that date. WWE can still sign her but NJPW believes she is free and clear by 1/4. twitter.com/antoniusjohnso… This deal is not through WWE, so if the appearance isn't blocked legally by WWE, it means she will be a free agent by that date. WWE can still sign her but NJPW believes she is free and clear by 1/4. twitter.com/antoniusjohnso…

He explained that the NJPW deal is not through WWE, which means if it goes ahead, then it could confirm her status as a free agent. He continued to affirm the belief from NJPW's side that she would be a free agent by January the 4th, just in time for Wrestle Kingdom.

The Boss and her tag team partner Naomi walked out of WWE earlier this year and are yet to return since. Conflicting reports have since emerged regarding their status with the company.

Regardless, Sasha has been focusing on her career outside the squared circle, with appearances at the New York Fashion Week, red carpet premieres, and conventions.

Sasha Banks has also been filming for a movie role recently. It won't be her first foray into Hollywood, with her starring in the Disney+ Star Wars series, The Mandalorian.

