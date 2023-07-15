CM Punk did something in the Samoa Joe match that has gotten him huge props; WWE legend says most fans overlooked it!

WWE Hall of Famer showers praise on a particular spot during the encounter between CM Punk and Samoa Joe at AEW Collision last week.

Last Saturday on the AEW's new show Collision, CM Punk and Samoa Joe renewed their iconic rivalry from their ROH days after over 18 years. The two squared off to seal a spot in the finals of the Owen Hart tournament, and it's fair to say that the bout absolutely delivered.

As a matter of fact, the highly anticipated encounter managed to impress the fans and several wrestling veterans as well. One such veteran who seems impressed with the performance of both wrestlers involved happens to be WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion reflected on the amazing bout and especially on a particular spot where Joe hit Punk with a hard chop, and Punk sold the kayfabe injury to perfection. Most fans may have missed it, as the spot took place during the commercial break.

While talking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray expressed his impressions on his chop, also possibly taking a dig at the wrestlers who use the chops a lot during their matches.

"That, to many people, would mean absolutely nothing, I saw that, and I was like, 'That is the way you do it.' That is good offense countered by good defense, and Punk was going to go hit an offensive maneuver, and then one chop from Joe — not 900 chops from somebody, not this bull—t spirit of the fight ... 'I chop you, you chop me.' Nobody registers, nobody sells, and we stand there until people start chanting, 'This is awesome' and it gets you absolutely nowhere," Ray stated. [H/T WrestlingINC]

Bully Ray got emotional watching CM Punk and Samoa Joe match at AEW Collision

The rivalry between CM Punk and Samoa Joe from ROH has been well-documented, and fans got an opportunity to relive the feud after 18 years. Joe had three straight victories over Punk before their Collision encounter.

However, Punk finally managed to overcome his demons by defeating Joe this time. Bully Ray also revealed how he got emotional by seeing two ROH arch-rivals share the squared circle after years in an AEW ring.

"Two warriors, from 25 years ago, who cut their teeth in Ring of Honor — now standing there in [an] AEW [ring]. So much was done in that match," Joe stated. [H/T WrestlingINC]

Meanwhile, CM Punk has advanced to the finals of the Owen Hart tournament with a victory over Samoa Joe, and it remains to be seen if he manages to secure the tournament with a victory over the other finalist, Ricky Starks.