CM Punk speaks for the first time after AEW All In

Top AEW star CM Punk recently broke his silence after reports suggested that he was suspended from the company due to his alleged backstage scuffle with Jack Perry.

According to recent reports, Punk had a backstage altercation with Perry after the latter took a shot at The Second City Saint during his match against HOOK at All In's Zero Hour show. This seemingly led to both stars being suspended from the promotion. They will also likely miss All Out, which will emanate from Chicago on September 3, 2023.

CM Punk spoke for the first time after the incident at the CAC Banquet while receiving an award. While he did not address his alleged altercation with Perry, the "Real" World Champion mentioned how late stars like Dusty Rhodes and Roddy Piper were fond of him.

“When people tell me that they don’t like me or that the internet is mad at me, I just chuckle because Roddy Piper liked me. Dusty Rhodes liked me, and Harley Race liked me. And that means more than anything else in the world because these legends put their stamp on me before anyone else did. It gave me the confidence, and it gave me the ability to succeed.” [H/T: SEScoops]

Former WWE star takes a massive shot at AEW star CM Punk

Former WWE star Bobby Fish has had his fair share of problems with CM Punk in the past, and he called out the AEW veteran again after his recent scuffle with Jack Perry.

Following his WWE departure, Fish had a brief stint in AEW but has since parted ways with the Tony Khan-led company. He was mainly featured alongside Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly, collectively known as The Undisputed Elite.

During a recent episode of his Undisputed podcast, Bobby Fish addressed the rumors about CM Punk and called him a "bully."

"He's running around trying to fight Dylan McKay's [Luke Perry's character on 90210] kid. That makes you kind of a bully, but you can't fight. Not sure you can be a bully if you can't fight. It is what it is. It's pro wrestling, you can do whatever you want."

It will be interesting to see what's next for The Second City Saint in All Elite Wrestling. Will he return to the company on the go-home episode of Collision ahead of All Out? Only time will tell.