Former WWE champion calls CM Punk "a bully," claims he "can't fight"

The rumors surrounding CM Punk's actions at All In have been running rampant over the past week. After catching wind that Punk had an altercation with Jack Perry, Bobby Fish has now called him out yet again.

Fish had a brief stint in AEW some time ago but has since parted ways with the promotion. However, after leaving the promotion and after the events of Punk's altercation with The Elite, he took some shots at the star. Notably, the former AEW star even challenged The Second City Saint to a real fight.

During a recent episode of his Undisputed podcast, Bobby Fish addressed these rumors and called CM Punk a bully.

"He's running around trying to fight Dylan McKay's [Luke Perry's character on 90210] kid. That makes you kind of a bully, but you can't fight. Not sure you can be a bully if you can't fight. It is what it is. It's pro wrestling, you can do whatever you want."

However, he noted that he'd be happy if it were a storyline after all.

"I'd be so impressed and be so happy. It'd be awesome. I'd be down for it." (H/T: Fightful).

Not too long ago, Fish opened up about his parting with AEW and noted that while he felt undervalued, it was mutual.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the result here.

Bobby Fish is ready to take CM Punk on in a fight again

CM Punk notably ignored Fish's first challenge, but at the time the star was largely quiet on social media. Punk's MMA record isn't the best amongst his peers, and with Bobby Fish's background in kickboxing he seems to believe he'll come out on top.

In the same episode, he noted that his original challenge was ignored and panned online, but yet again extended the offer to Punk.

"If you're looking to fight everybody, you don't have to go very far if I'm there, and I was there for a year. I'd be happy to indulge the man. At my age, dare I say at his age, is that what two grown men should be doing? No, probably not." (H/T: Fightful).

Expand Tweet

CM Punk's suspension after his fight with Jack Perry has allegedly ruined the plans that were set for Ricky Starks. According to reports, the two were going to headline this weekend's AEW All Out pay-per-view.

Would you tune in to watch CM Punk take on Bobby Fish in an MMA fight? Sound off in the comments section below.