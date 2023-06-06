Ex-AEW star says he felt "devalued" by the company; but calls exit "amicable"

A former AEW star recently enquired about his departure from the company, stating that he felt "devalued" but ultimately described the exit as "amicable."

Bobby Fish, who had spent four years in NXT before joining AEW in October 2021, reunited with his Undisputed ERA teammate Adam Cole upon his arrival. In August 2022, Fish's contract with All Elite Wrestling ended, leading to both parties agreeing to part ways.

During a recent interview with Tru Heel Heat Wrestling, Bobby Fish shed some light on his decision to leave the company.

"I don’t overvalue myself, but I do value myself and I’m not going to be, I’m not gonna shortchange myself. So other people can, but I’m not going to devalue myself and that’s kind of where we were. So yeah, I walked, you know, and that was it. It was amicable, I mean they were like, ‘okay well yeah we’re not gonna’ and I said, ‘okay I’m not gonna either’ so yeah,” Fish said. [H/T - Fightful]

Former WWE Superstar Bobby Fish reveals whether he had been in contact with AEW President Tony Khan

Bobby Fish revealed in a recent interview that he had not communicated much with the President of the promotion Tony Khan since his departure.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion last competed on an episode of Rampage, where he lost to Darby Allin.

Speaking on the Hous of Wrestling podcast, Fish mentioned that the last time he crossed paths with Khan was at Jay Briscoe's services.

“No. Not really. I think the last time I crossed paths with him would have been at Jay Briscoe's services,” he said.

Since leaving AEW, Bobby Fish has found happiness on the independent circuit. At the same time, it remains to be seen where his wrestling journey will take him next.

