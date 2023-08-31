CM Punk was going to main event AEW All Out with a 33-year-old star before suspension - Reports

"Real" AEW World Champion CM Punk has been on a roll since his return to the company. He was reportedly set to compete in a major match at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view in his hometown, Chicago. However, the bout could be in jeopardy amid reports of his suspension.

Last Sunday, AEW made history by producing its biggest event to date. All In 2023 was held at Wembley Stadium in London, England, with over 80,000 fans in attendance. While the show made headlines worldwide, an alleged backstage altercation between Punk and Jack Perry seemingly stole its spotlight.

Following a backstage investigation, Punk and Perry have allegedly been suspended. AEW's next pay-per-view, All Out, will be held at United Center. Hence, the Tony Khan-led company reportedly planned to book Chicago native Punk in the show's main event.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that The Second City Saint was set to main event All Out. He was apparently scheduled to defend his "Real" World Championship against Ricky Starks on September 3, 2023.

CM Punk's rumored All Out opponent announced for massive segment

Despite the rumors, AEW hasn't officially announced CM Punk's suspension yet. Meanwhile, the "Real World Champion's rumored opponent for the September 3 show has been booked for a significant segment on Collision.

Ricky Starks will challenge WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat to a strap match for All Out during Saturday's show. The two previously crossed paths when Punk took on the 33-year-old in a one-on-one bout on Collision.

If Steamboat agrees to face Starks at All Out, Punk will likely miss the upcoming pay-per-view in his hometown. Fans will have to wait and see if and when The Second City Saint will make his comeback on AEW television.

