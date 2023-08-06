BREAKING: WWE Hall of Famer brutally attacked with a belt

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat was brutally attacked following the result of tonight's main event match between CM Punk and Ricky Starks on AEW Collision.

The 70-year-old Hall of Famer was announced last week to be the guest referee during the second installment of CM Punk versus Ricky Starks for the 'real' world championship. This was in order to prevent any foul play during the match, as Punk claimed this to be the only reason why The Absolute One has beaten him.

The Second City Saint was able to defend his title despite Starks' attempts to sneak in a win and pinned him via a roll-up in a full circle event. Ricky Starks was not satisfied with the loss and, after blindsiding Punk and The Dragon, began to launch a full-on attack on the WWE Hall of Famer, even going as far as whipping him with a belt.

After CM Punk regained his footing, he went after Starks with a steel chair, but to no avail, as Starks simply rolled out of the ring and high-tailed once more. The show ended with Punk looking overwhelmed with the occurrences of the night.

