CM Punk makes a major change to his ring gear (AEW Rampage spoiler) 

CM Punk made a welcome change to his ring gear at this week's AEW Rampage: Grand Slam tapings. The Straight Edge Superstar reverted to wearing trunks after he sported full-length tights during his AEW debut match at All Out 2021.

While Punk's performance against Darby Allin received rave reviews, his ring gear didn't impress many of his die-hard fans. Since the beginning of his wrestling career, the Straight Edge Superstar has either sported trunks or basketball shorts.

However, taking into account the reaction to his ring gear at All Out 2021, CM Punk has wisely brought back his vintage style. As expected, fans were more than happy to see the former WWE Champion in this avatar. Check out CM Punk's ring gear from this week's AEW Rampage below:

CM Punk competed against Team Taz's Will Hobbs at Rampage: Grand Slam, which will air this Friday night at 10 pm. The rivalry stemmed from Taz calling out Punk two weeks ago on AEW Dynamite, resulting in the Straight Edge Superstar challenging all the members of Team Taz.

It now remains to be seen how CM Punk fairs against the AEW powerhouse and other members of the villainous faction in the coming weeks and months.

CM Punk is eying to wrestle another young gun from AEW

CM Punk has been vocal about wanting to wrestle the younger generation of wrestlers in AEW. The latest addition to the list is Top Flight's Dante Martin, who has impressed many with his performances in recent weeks.

Punk stated that whenever he watches Martin perform, it feels like he's been watching WCW Nitro from 1995, where young Luchadors regularly stole the show despite the time restrictions.

Are you happy with CM Punk's new ring gear? Do you see him wrestling Dante Martin by the end of the year? Sound off in the comments below.

