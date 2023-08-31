CM Punk spotted with Rey Mysterio following AEW All In drama

As the dust settles following the AEW All In backstage drama involving the former WWE Champion CM Punk, he shares a heartfelt moment with Rey Mysterio.

CM Punk is the hottest topic among the internet wrestling community right now due to his alleged backstage incident at All In in Wembley Stadium. Punk was reported to be involved in a physical altercation with Jack Perry before his opening match.

It was later reported that both of them have been suspended for their actions in regard to the impending investigation. Meanwhile, fans might be wondering what The Second City Saint is up to following the alleged suspension, as he is set to miss out the All Out PPV this Sunday in his hometown, Chicago.

Nonetheless, it was previously reported that The Best in the World will be at the Cauliflower Alley Club in Las Vegas, Nevada, to attend the "Iron Mike Mazruki Award" ceremony. The award is presented to the individuals for their exceptional contribution in the field of Professional Wrestling.

Moreover, Punk had the opportunity to meet several wrestling legends at the event. He also shared the snippets in his Instagram stories, and the picture that grabbed the most attention is Punk posing with the WWE Hall of Famer and his long-time friend, Rey Mysterio.

Here is the photo:

Other legends CM Punk met at the Iron Mike Mazruki Award ceremony

Apart from Rey Mysterio, CM Punk had the opportunity to meet other wrestling legends who have left a mark on the pro wrestling industry. Punk shared stories with legends such as Mickey James and "Cowboy" Bob Orton. Furthermore, he also got snapped with JBL and Farooq of the APA.

Moreover, fans also joked about the picture, saying that The Second City Saint has hired some protection backstage in AEW.

Meanwhile, no details have emerged regarding Punk's suspension as of yet. Only time will tell when the fans will get to see him back on TV.

What are your thoughts on the drama that supposedly unfolded backstage at All In? Let us know in the comments section below.