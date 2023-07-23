CM Punk suffers consecutive losses for the first time in AEW

On the latest episode of AEW Collision, CM Punk suffered his second straight loss in two weeks. He had teamed up with Darby Allin to take on Ricky Starks and Christian Cage.

Last Saturday night, The Second City Saint competed in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament against Ricky Starks. The latter shocked the wrestling world by defeating Punk but only managed to do so by holding the ropes for leverage, helping him to pin the former WWE Superstar.

Tonight's episode kicked off with The Absolute One addressing the fans. As he was talking, Punk came out to exchange some words. Following him, Christian Cage and Luchasaurus also showed up and began taking shots at the Self-proclaimed Best in the World.

Then Darby Allin came out, and moments later, a tag team match was made official between the team of Cage & Starks and Punk & Allin for the main event.

This was the first time Punk and Cage were wrestling each other in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Both teams had used everything in their arsenal, but still, neither team was able to get the win.

Finally, as the former AEW World Champion took out Christian Cage on the outside by hitting the Go To Sleep, Ricky Starks rolled up Allin for the pinfall. Once again, The Absolute One caught hold of the ropes and thus helped himself to pick up the win.

This loss marks the third defeat for CM Punk on AEW Collision.

