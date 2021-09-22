"Hogan is a piece of..." - CM Punk takes massive shot at WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan

CM Punk had some strong words for Hulk Hogan during a recent interview and it's safe to say he's not a fan.

CM Punk spoke to Barstool Rasslin', and when his 'pop' on AEW was compared to Stone Cold Steve Austin, he commented that Austin was a bigger star than Hogan, whom he said was also a piece of 's***.'

"There has always been people that have gotten to a certain level, and they're almost thought, and the culture is fostered for them to believe that they need to make sure that nobody else gets to that level. CM Punk said. They don't want anybody 'to steal their spot.' You throwing my name with somebody like Steve Austin, who is arguably the biggest star the business has ever seen. A lot of this is subjective, though, right? Like you can make the argument, that, oh no, Hulk Hogan is a bigger star than Steve Austin, but then you look at business periods and eras and box office receipts and like all that other stuff. I think Hogan is a piece of s***. So, obviously, I'm going to be like Steve Austin, yay, but that's another podcast."

Punk was unclear how it felt getting the 'pop' on his return but his goal is to help the AEW roster as much as possible.

CM Punk will his first AEW TV Match against Powerhouse Hobbs at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam

CM Punk will be gearing up for his second match in AEW and his first TV match in seven years. Punk will be taking on the likes of Powerhouse Hobbs after he and Team Taz attacked him.

The other matches on the card are also interesting and should bring in several viewers.

The matches/segments for AEW Dynamite are:

AEW Champion Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson (Non-title match)

AEW Women's World Championship Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (c) vs. Ruby Soho

MJF vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black

CM Punk will have a live interview as a build-up to his first AEW TV match on Rampage

The matches for AEW Rampage are:

Superkliq (Adam Cole and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. Christian Cage and Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus)

The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho and Jake Hager) vs. Men of the Year (Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page)

CM Punk vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer vs. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston

Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford

Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fénix) and Santana and Ortiz vs. Hardy Family Office (Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) and The Butcher and The Blade)

Will CM Punk take a loss in only his second AEW match? Tune in and find out this Friday on AEW Rampage.

