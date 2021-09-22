Reason why Bryan Danielson won't be using signature 'YES!' chants in AEW

As a guest on Barstool Rasslin', Bryan Danielson revealed that he had discussions with Kevin Dunn of WWE about his plans for AEW and their insistence to respect their intellectual property.

"I had a great conversation with Kevin Dunn of WWE before I debuted with AEW. And I was very upfront with WWE about, 'ok, I just want to let you guys know that I'm leaving, this being my debut date and all that kind of stuff.' But they asked me 'politely' to respect their intellectual property, even some of the things that couldn't be legally enforced. And I'm trying my best to do that." Danielson said.

Danielson also said even though fans have certain expectations and he's happy that they want to be part of it, he'll still do his best to avoid swinging his arms in the air referencing his signature 'YES!' chants.

Bryan Danielson will have his in-ring AEW debut against Kenny Omega at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

Danielson will be in action on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. The 'dream match' will mark his in-ring debut in AEW. There are several other matches planned not only for Dynamite but for Rampage as well.

The matches/segments for AEW Dynamite are:

AEW Champion Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson (Non-title match)

AEW Women's World Championship Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (c) vs. Ruby Soho

MJF vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black

CM Punk will have a live interview as a build-up to his first AEW TV match on Rampage

The matches for AEW Rampage are:

Superkliq (Adam Cole and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. Christian Cage and Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus)

The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho and Jake Hager) vs. Men of the Year (Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page)

CM Punk vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer vs. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston

Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford

Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fénix) and Santana and Ortiz vs. Hardy Family Office (Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) and The Butcher and The Blade)

