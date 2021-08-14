CM Punk made a major AEW tease before Rampage's debut episode 

A few hours ago, CM Punk made an intriguing tease about possibly showing up at this week's AEW Rampage on his Instagram story. However, with the show already behind us and since Punk did not show up, it seems his debut will take place as expected at next week's AEW Rampage: The First Dance.

CM Punk recently shared a picture of a DVD cover from a wrestling show he was a part of many years ago. The show's title, "The Final Chapter," was a reference to the horror franchise "Friday The 13th."

Punk wrote in the story that while he can't remember if that show went down on a Friday or not, today was Friday, as well as the 13th, a clear hint at showing up at AEW Rampage.

But the biggest tease was the final line from Punk's story, where he wrote, "Nothing's over till you're underground," which is the exact thing tattooed across Darby Allin's chest.

A screengrab of CM Punk's Instagram story

Even AEW wasn't far behind in teasing CM Punk's debut on AEW Rampage, as they showed a clip of the Darby Allin promo from a few weeks ago, where he referenced Punk's "Best in the World" catchphrase. While anything can happen in pro-wrestling, Punk appearing at next week's Chicago show seems all but guaranteed at the moment.

Tony Khan recently hinted at CM Punk's AEW debut

AEW chief Tony Khan has maintained a stoic silence over CM Punk's rumored AEW move until the last few days. However, in a recent interview, Khan indirectly hinted at the former WWE Champion's debut by acknowledging what fans expect from Rampage's second episode.

CM Punk rumours started



AEW announced Rampage for United Center



Darby Allin said prove in AEW if you think you're Best In The World



Last Dynamite Excalibur said "Last week darby laid down challenge to best in the world for Rampage in Chicago." pic.twitter.com/czimiosF6U — HEEL MOXLEY #ShingoSZN (@HeelMox) August 7, 2021

Tony Khan added that he hopes the anticipation continues to build for the August 20th show. While he didn't directly give away Punk showing up next week, it seems as though Khan is aware that it's no longer a secret.

Check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's review of this week's AEW Rampage as well as WWE SmackDown in the video below:

Do you think CM Punk will show up at next week's AEW Rampage: The First Dance? Would you like to see Punk wrestling Darby Allin at some point in the future? Sound off in the comments section below!

Edited by Arjun