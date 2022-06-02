×
CM Punk and top AEW stars pick up a convincing victory in the opening match on Dynamite

CM Punk beat Adam Page at Double or Nothing
Abhishek Sawant
Modified Jun 02, 2022 06:40 AM IST

AEW Dynamite kicked off this week with six-man tag action. The newly crowned World Champion CM Punk teamed up with FTR to take on the team of the Gunn Club and The Acclaimed's Max Caster.

The Second City Saint and FTR made their entrance to a huge reception from the crowd. Max Caster took digs at his opponents in his rap during their entrance.

The match started off with Harwood and Gunn. The latter's team worked on Harwood for several minutes until we went to picture-in-picture. Back from the break, we saw Punk get tagged into action.

The former WWE Champion hit a plethora of moves. These included slams and neckbreakers. He went on to hit the Macho Man elbow drop. Billy Gunn then got on the ring apron to distract him.

Punk got rolled over due to the distraction but was able to kick out. He then powerbombed Austin Gunn into his father, knocking him off the apron. He followed it up with the Go to Sleep and sent Gunn into FTR, who then hit him with the Big Rig.

Harwood picked up the pinfall win for his team.

