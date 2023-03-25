CM Punk trolls fans with fictional story involving WWE legend in now-deleted Instagram post

CM Punk's social media uproar has gripped the attention of WWE and AEW personnel along with the fans in equal measure. The Chicago native followed that up with a troll post to take everyone on a ride yet again.

The Second City Saint posted a controversial post on Instagram which took shots at a lot of people in AEW, including the likes of Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley. He also stated that he competed on AEW Dynamite despite not being medically cleared to compete.

He deleted the story within minutes of it being posted. The reason for the same can be seen here. After the controversy, Punk took fans and the wrestling fraternity on a rollercoaster ride yet again when he posted a story about WWE legend Shawn Michaels.

A fan decoded the same in a subsequent tweet.

It remains to be seen what the fallout from this incident will be. CM Punk has been noticeably tight-lipped since the "Brawl Out" incident after the media scrum of the All Out 2022 pay-per-view. This is one of the first times the former WWE Champion has commented on the ongoing situation, and it will be interesting to see how Tony Khan responds.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T weighed in on CM Punk's ongoing situation

As mentioned above, the wrestling community is gripped by the ongoing incidents involving CM Punk.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T weighed in on the issue, calling The Voice of the Voiceless's actions 'childish' and continuing by stating that he has never seen anything like this before.

“The thing is, why would you want the world to know that Jon Moxley said that?… It’s like the childish thing I… I’ve ever seen in my life as far as a 44-year-old man, 45, 44, 45-year-old man talking on Twitter. I mean, this is the guy that’s fought in the UFC. It’s the guy that literally… it’s like me in the Rumble. He made an appearance [chuckles]. So, and then to talk tough on Twitter, that’s beyond me man,” Booker T said. [13:50 - 14:44]

With this story unfolding, it seems highly unlikely that the former ROH World Champion will wrestle in Tony Khan's company again. But as everyone says in wrestling, "Never say never." Regardless, there is plenty of drama for AEW fans to sink their teeth into.

