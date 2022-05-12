"No" - CM Punk bluntly turns down the idea of facing former WWE Superstar

CM Punk is one of the biggest names in modern pro-wrestling and is the dream opponent of many wrestlers. However, during a recent interview, the star shot down wrestling NJPW's KENTA at the Forbidden Door PPV.

Fans have often clamored for the Voice of the Voiceless to go toe-to-toe with KENTA (known as Hideo Itami in WWE). Fans have argued that since the Japanese star also uses the GTS as his finisher, the two should face off to determine who is the king of the move.

Unfortunately, during his interview with Comicbook, CM Punk bluntly responded to a possible match between the two.

"No," Punk said. (H/T: WrestlePurist)

It seems like fans won't be able to find out whether KENTA or CM Punk is the true King of the GTS. Regardless, the NJPW star will likely appear at the supershow.

CM Punk recently had a back-and-forth Twitter argument with WWE Hall of Famer, Eric Bischoff

During an episode of Strictly Business with Eric Bischoff, the Hall of Famer referred to opinions made by Punk during AEW's Full-Gear 2021 media scrum. The veteran wrestler noted that casual wrestling fans no longer existed. Bischoff took offense to the statement, slamming Punk in the process.

After Punk responded to the former manager over Twitter, the two began a heated back and forth that even resulted in Bischoff taking shots at Punk's UFC career.

"He convinced himself since he could win scripted fights, he could win a real one," Bischoff Tweeted.

Luckily for fans, CM Punk returned to wrestling instead of being a permanent feature in the world of mixed martial arts.

It will be interesting to see if The Second City Saint can win the AEW World Championship from Hangman Adam Page at Double or Nothing.

