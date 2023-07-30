CM Punk unveils AEW World Championship from his red bag on Collision; first challenger revealed

CM Punk has announced that he is done playing nice, and is back to go to his roots if this means he gets the respect he deserves. He showed this by finally revealing what is in the red bag that he constantly brings around.

Following the recent events in the past few weeks, Punk's frustrations seemed to have boiled over. These past two weeks on Collision, the Straight Edge Superstar has lost to Ricky Starks. Starks won both matches via roll-up pins while holding the bottom rope.

Tonight, to everyone's surprise, CM Punk revealed what was in the infamous red bag he has held from the moment he made his return to AEW. This was the AEW World Championship belt that he never lost. Punk made the claim that he deserves to still be the champion, as he still has the belt he won after beating Jon Moxley.

The Absolute Superstar immediately went out to confront Punk, saying he was highly interested in the title. He rambled that he deserved everything Punk owned, including the title, and that he should be given a shot at the title. Their title match of sorts is set to take place next week on Collision.

