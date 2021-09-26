"Mask/titles vs. hair/beard" - CM Punk wants 4-time WWE Champion as his partner to face top AEW duo in a unique match

CM Punk recently named Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega, and The Lucha Brothers as his top three dream matches in AEW.

While doing a Q/A session on Twitter, a fan asked The Straight Edge Superstar to mention three dream bouts that could potentially happen in the company:

"Top 3 dream matches of yours that could potentially happen?" A Twitter user asked.

Punk quickly responded to the fan as he named Bryan Danielson and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega as two singles opponents he wants to get in the ring down the road.

The former WWE Superstar expressed his desire to team up with Danielson to face The Lucha Brothers, with the latter putting their masks or titles on the line against their beard or hair. He added that their match should take place in Mexico City:

"Bryan, omega, me/bryan vs lucha bros mask/titles vs hair/beard Mexico City," CM Punk replied.

Since making his All Elite Wrestling debut last month, fans have been buzzing online over the prospect of seeing CM Punk in mouth-watering clashes. Fans have already witnessed the dream match between Omega and Danielson during the recently concluded AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

It will be a treat for the audience if Punk steps up to face The Cleaner in what could be the biggest blockbuster match of the current era.

As he quoted about facing Rey Fenix and Penta El Miedo Zero, AEW has endless options to book him in such feuds. The Second City Saint is currently laser-focused on taking on the homegrown talents to elevate their level before moving onto the main event scene.

CM Punk defeated Powerhouse Hobbs on AEW Rampage: Grand Slam this week

During the recently concluded Grand Slam episode of Rampage, CM Punk defeated Powerhouse Hobbs in his first match on weekly programming since 2014. The bout was delightful to watch as both men went all out to deliver an action-packed contest.

With the upcoming episode of Dynamite set to emanate from Rochester, New York, fans can expect him to kickstart a new rivalry. Despite being nowhere near the title picture, the former WWE Superstar has brought massive eyeballs to the mid-card division with his sole presence.

Also Read

Do you want to see CM Punk face the aforementioned opponents in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Here's how Tony Khan and AEW could change Vince McMahon's approach, according to Vince Russo!

Edited by Kaushik Das