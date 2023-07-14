CM Punk "was just dying" after ex-WWE star let hilarious slur slip through on TV

One of the things that has separated AEW from other mainstream wrestling companies is that they are a lot looser when it comes to their strong language, but which star made CM Punk lose it off-camera due to one of his promos?

The answer is "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard, who has made it very clear on multiple occasions that his nipples get hard when something excites him. But one of his promos left the "Straight Edge Superstar" in stitches due to an out-of-pocket phrase that came out of nowhere.

Speaking on "The Daddy Magic Show," Matt Menard recalled trying to figure out what he could and couldn't say with AEW president Tony Khan due to the company having a 'banned words' list. Here's what he wanted to say:

“I remember another time, ‘suck my a$$’, I wanted to get on TV. I actually got it on. That was a struggle because we have a list of stuff that we’re not supposed to say. I remember this right to Tony [Khan], ‘Suck my a$$, is that okay?’ So they’re going through the list, and it’s not on the list. ‘Suck my a$$’, not on the list. I guess you can say it." (H/T Fightful)

So when Matt Menard saw his chance, he took it and delivered the line in a split-screen promo on the January 7, 2022, edition of AEW Rampage. Little did he know, CM Punk was close by and heard the whole thing.

"So I said it. This is like early January 2022. I remember we were in New Jersey, in the Street Fight, me, Jeff [Angelo Parker], [Daniel] Garcia against [Santana and Ortiz] and Eddie Kingston. Go back and watch that, the Mark Henry, ‘It’s time for the main event’ promo, yeah, I say, ‘Suck my a$$.’ I remember saying it, and CM Punk walking by, and he was just dying. He’s like, ‘Did you just say suck my a$$?’ You’re damn right I did." (H/T Fightful)

CM Punk will be in action this Saturday on AEW Collision

This Saturday's edition of AEW Collision will be no laughing matter for CM Punk as he is set to take part in one of the biggest matches of his All Elite Wrestling career so far.

On the July 15 edition of Collision, Punk will go one-on-one with Ricky Starks in the final of the 2023 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Punk defeated Satoshi Kojima and Samoa Joe to reach the final, while Starks went through Juice Robinson and Powerhouse Hobbs to make it to this stage.

CM Punk vs Ricky Starks NEXT WEEK! The finals of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament is set.CM Punk vs Ricky Starks NEXT WEEK! #AEWCollision

The women's final will also take place this Saturday, with Ruby Soho facing either Willow Nightingale or ROH Women's Champion Athena, who face each other this week on AEW Rampage to determine the second finalist.

Who do you think will win the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament? Let us know in the comments section down below!

