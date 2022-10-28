The controversial events surrounding CM Punk in AEW have attracted fans once again, as a new report came to light recently.
According to contradicting sources, The Elite busted through the door of Punk's locker room after The Second City Saint commented on the inefficiency of the EVPs during the press conference. Several stars were suspended after the brawl, and Ace Steel was subsequently released from the company after an independent inquiry was started.
According to a recent report from WrestlingInc, Punk's dog Larry was supposedly struck by the door that was being kicked in. According to sources, Punk did not previously consider the media scrum to be a significant occurrence. However, the injury to Larry caused by the door being kicked in inflamed the situation and started the fight.
This has opened the floodgates on Twitter, as fans compared CM Punk to the famous movie character played by Keanu Reeves, John Wick. In the movies, John Wick goes on a killing spree after his dog was killed by the antagonists.
A more recent report contradicts the claims of CM Punk's dog being involved
While the previous reports cited Punk's dog being injured as the main cause for the brawl, Dave Meltzer recently claimed that the entire story was fabricated.
Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer stated the following:
"The response to what was said, was basically it’s an outright lie. I did have that told to me. But no one could really say anything more as far as the dog thing goes," Meltzer said.
With conflicting reports coming in about the incident, it is hard to ascertain the details of what actually happened. Fans will have to stay tuned to see if the incident is explained through official sources in the future.
