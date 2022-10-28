The controversial events surrounding CM Punk in AEW have attracted fans once again, as a new report came to light recently.

According to contradicting sources, The Elite busted through the door of Punk's locker room after The Second City Saint commented on the inefficiency of the EVPs during the press conference. Several stars were suspended after the brawl, and Ace Steel was subsequently released from the company after an independent inquiry was started.

According to a recent report from WrestlingInc, Punk's dog Larry was supposedly struck by the door that was being kicked in. According to sources, Punk did not previously consider the media scrum to be a significant occurrence. However, the injury to Larry caused by the door being kicked in inflamed the situation and started the fight.

This has opened the floodgates on Twitter, as fans compared CM Punk to the famous movie character played by Keanu Reeves, John Wick. In the movies, John Wick goes on a killing spree after his dog was killed by the antagonists.

Ben Shumate @slpywzl77 @CMPunk I’m just finding out that Larry got hit in the face by the door with the 100%. Somebody hurts my dog. I go full blown John Wick. @CMPunk I’m just finding out that Larry got hit in the face by the door with the 100%. Somebody hurts my dog. I go full blown John Wick.

Brandon Schnurbusch (b33blebroxx) @b33blebroxx #aew CM Punk's camp using the John Wick excise... I mean you've gotta respect the attempt a little I guess #brawlout CM Punk's camp using the John Wick excise... I mean you've gotta respect the attempt a little I guess #brawlout #aew

John Swartz @jdswartz84 So CM Punk's defense is the plot of John Wick?! So CM Punk's defense is the plot of John Wick?! https://t.co/R8MqU7nZiP

Juan OFTHEDEAD Ortiz @ofthedead209 So apparently cm punks dog was hurt during the all out scuffle



Cm punk went John wick on the elite So apparently cm punks dog was hurt during the all out scuffle Cm punk went John wick on the elite https://t.co/ErX0MSSHzI

⚗️B. Kellam ⚗️ @Brendan_Kellam CM Punk reacted in a legal way under Illinois' John Wick doctorine laws. CM Punk reacted in a legal way under Illinois' John Wick doctorine laws.

KES From A Rose On The Grave @OdoIslandKES If CM Punk doesn't come back to AEW to go John Wick on The Elite then what are we even doing? If CM Punk doesn't come back to AEW to go John Wick on The Elite then what are we even doing?

Irish Knox @IrishKnox

The EVP’s held his dog Larry hostage and he had to go john wick on them. Via source close to @CMPunk The EVP’s held his dog Larry hostage and he had to go john wick on them. Via source close to @CMPunk The EVP’s held his dog Larry hostage and he had to go john wick on them.

Travoris Black✌🏿 @kingblaq80 @DaxFTR Punk has an uncanny resemblance to Keanu Reeves in this picture. I'll call him CM Wick! @DaxFTR Punk has an uncanny resemblance to Keanu Reeves in this picture. I'll call him CM Wick! https://t.co/IweafVwl2b

Anthony 🇨🇷 @Polar_Fighter @WrestlePurists Changing the side of the story for a 3rd time. Huh Phil? 🙄 @WrestlePurists Changing the side of the story for a 3rd time. Huh Phil? 🙄

A more recent report contradicts the claims of CM Punk's dog being involved

While the previous reports cited Punk's dog being injured as the main cause for the brawl, Dave Meltzer recently claimed that the entire story was fabricated.

Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer stated the following:

"The response to what was said, was basically it’s an outright lie. I did have that told to me. But no one could really say anything more as far as the dog thing goes," Meltzer said.

Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager Dave Meltzer on WOR says that never in the past 7 weeks, did he hear anyone mention anything about the door opening, hitting Larry the Dog, or the dog being hurt.



Even the side trying to defend CM Punk all along never brought it up once and now all of a sudden, that's a story. Dave Meltzer on WOR says that never in the past 7 weeks, did he hear anyone mention anything about the door opening, hitting Larry the Dog, or the dog being hurt.Even the side trying to defend CM Punk all along never brought it up once and now all of a sudden, that's a story.

With conflicting reports coming in about the incident, it is hard to ascertain the details of what actually happened. Fans will have to stay tuned to see if the incident is explained through official sources in the future.

