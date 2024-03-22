“CM Punk will bring him home,” “He can be a manager in WWE” - Fans call for major AEW star to leave Tony Khan’s company

Fans want an AEW star to sign with WWE who will be a great fit for the company. The star being discussed is Danhausen.

Danhausen is one of the most unique characters AEW has to offer. He has made a name for himself by promoting himself on social media during the pandemic and is currently a fan favorite. Many feel that WWE is suitable for the 33-year-old star due to his comedic timing and charisma.

The Kid Gorgeous joined the Jacksonville-based promotion in January 2022. Despite being signed by Tony Khan, he has rarely wrestled in the company. His last appearance happened in December 2023 at the Worlds End pay-per-view.

The Very Nice, Very Evil star is friends with CM Punk. The duo often engage in friendly Twitter banter. They also worked together in AEW.

A Twitter user recently posted about him going to the wrong company.

Fans feel like his teaming up with R-Truth would be hilarious. They also feel like Danhausen's close relationship with CM Punk could get him a deal in the global juggernaut.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions below:

Kenny Bolin thinks AEW star Danhausen has an interesting character

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Kenny Bolin said he likes the 33-year-old star's character. He also revealed he wants to be interviewed by him or interview him.

"I saw his interview, and I'm dying to either interview him or him interview me. Renee Paquette also had a great interview with him, but how do you not have a great interview with him. I'm seeing in conventions, there's something special about that guy. He can wrestle pretty good too, I have seen some clips of his matches, but I'm more interested in the character. To me, there's nothing like it."

It will be interesting to see how things work if the Kid Gorgeous signs with WWE in the future.

