"There's something special about that guy" – Wrestling veteran is a big fan of AEW star Danhausen (Exclusive)

John Cena's former manager Kenny Bolin recently heaped praise on the latest AEW signee Danhausen, saying the fan-favorite star is a "special talent."

Danhausen debuted at this week's Dynamite: Beach Break, where he distracted Adam Cole in his Lights Out Match against Orange Cassidy in the main event. After the show went off the air, AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to confirm the promotion's "very nice, very evil" signing.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Smack Talk, Kenny Bolin said he wants to either interview or get interviewed by the AEW star. Furthermore, he explained that Danhausen stood apart due to his unique character and that he's not far behind when it comes to in-ring skills:

"I saw his interview, and I'm dying to either interview him or him interview me. Renee Paquette also had a great interview with him, but how do you not have a great interview with him. I'm seeing in conventions, there's something special about that guy. He can wrestle pretty good too, I have seen some clips of his matches, but I'm more interested in the character. To me, there's nothing like it." (50:15 - 53:57)

Adam Cole could be Danhausen's first opponent in AEW

Considering Danhausen distracted The Panama City Playboy on Dynamite, it looks like AEW could be building towards a feud between the two. Moreover, with Adam Cole eventually losing the match against Cassidy, he has more reasons to be furious at Danhausen.

Though AEW's roster is overflowing with talented but underused performers, Danhausen could find a place for himself, as Bolin suggested, thanks to his character work. It'll be interesting to see when, where, and against whom the company books Danhausen's in-ring debut.

