Tony Khan announces CM Punk will face former WWE star on AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan announced mere hours before AEW Dynamite that CM Punk will face former WWE Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood.

The Second City Saint has been absent from All Elite Wrestling programming since emerging victorious over MJF in a dog collar match. The match took place at the Revolution pay-per-view and was a lengthy and bloody affair.

However, fans have not been treated to a CM Punk appearance since the dog collar match. It was previously announced that he would be returning on Dynamite in Austin, Texas, and now Tony Khan has announced that the Voice of the Voiceless will take on FTR's Dax Harwood.

"We have an awesome sold out crowd here in Austin, and tonight we’ll start Dynamite hot with an awesome wrestling match: @CMPunk vs. @DaxFTR #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT TONIGHT! " - Tony Khan tweeted.

FTR is arguably the best tag team in the world, but Dax Harwood is a highly accomplished singles wrestler. We have seen him put on excellent singles matches against the likes of Pac, Chris Jericho and Jungle Boy, albeit the former AEW Tag Team Champion has lost all of them.

CM Punk has defeated Dax Harwood in tag team action

CM Punk holds a couple of victories over Dax Harwood in multi-man tag team action.

FTR is a part of the Pinnacle, and their leader is MJF. During the Salt of the Earth's feud against the straight-edge superstar, the former Revival got involved numerous times.

This led to a six-man tag team match between FTR and MJF against Sting, Darby Allin and CM Punk at the Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite in 2021. The babyfaces came out on top in the main event at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The second match saw the former WWE Champion team up with Jon Moxley to defeat FTR. The victory allowed the former ROH World Champion to name the place, time and stipulation of his rematch against MJF.

What do you think will win on Dynamite? Give your thoughts in the comments below!

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Who will come out on top? Dax Harwood CM Punk 0 votes so far