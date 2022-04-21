CM Punk wrestles WWE veteran on AEW Dynamite, next opponent teased

CM Punk kicked off AEW Dynamite in singles action against Dustin Rhodes, as his quest for the world title continues. In their first-ever singles clash, The Cult of Personality reigned supreme over The Natural, as Punk rolled Rhodes up for the pinfall. As he walked up the ramp for an exit, AEW World Champion Hangman Page emerged for a face-to-face.

Rhodes and Punk shared time in WWE together. However, a singles clash between the two never manifested. CM Punk worked a methodical match, targeting Dustin Rhodes' damaged knee for the better part of the bout.

That wasn't to say Rhodes got no offense off on the former WWE Champion, and on a number of occasions, it looked as though he could steal the win. Neither man found their finish as the match took it's physical toll, with Punk having to cradle Rhodes for the pin.

This is the first time the pair have shared the ring since they tagged together with Cody Rhodes against Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley during their first Shield run. CM Punk has signaled his intentions to challenge for the world title, and Hangman Page's cameo could indicate he is ready and waiting.

You can check the full results of Dynamite here.

Hangman Page defended his AEW World title on Rampage

Hangman Page battled Adam Cole on last week's AEW Rampage, contesting for the world title in a Texas Deathmatch.

Cole and Page originally faced each other back in March at the Revolution event, where the champion retained. The Panama City Playboy refused to accept defeat and continued to berate and assault Page until he relented and accepted the challenge.

Page had only one counter-demand, making their clash a Texas Deathmatch, in order to ensure a painful ending to their rivalry.

With Adam Cole firmly in the rear view, Hangman Page continues to be a fighting champion, even as he could face a former WWE and ROH World Champion in CM Punk.

Listen to a former WWE head writer tell a hilarious Vince McMahon story here

Edited by Kaushik Das