5 recent news about CM Punk - WWE Legend's son breaks CM Punk's 4-month long record

CM Punk is gearing up to face MJF soon.
Faden Cloete
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Dec 17, 2021 12:16 AM IST
News

CM Punk has been having a drawn out feud with AEW's Salt of the Eath, MJF. While Punk recently came to the aid of Darby Allin and Sting, he challenged MJF and FTR. Punk, Allin, and Sting will face MJF and FTR this Friday at Rampage in a 6-man-tag.

Thank you Phil #CMPunk #AEW #AEWDynamite https://t.co/JhZfUKs2ym

Punk has also been the topic of discussion for both Jim Cornette and WWE veteran Disco Inferno. Both commentators are either praising or critiquing the veteran wrestler's booking in AEW. CM Punk has also commentated on the debut of a WWE veteran's son in AEW, who just so happened to sell more t-shirts than he did.

5. "It's not even close"- Disco Inferno claims WWE's Brock Lesnar is a far bigger star CM Punk

Disco Inferno, a WCW veteran, is part of fellow veteran wrestler Konnor's podcast, Keeping It 100. Recently CM Punk became a topic of discussion and Inferno drew a comparison between Punk and Brock Lesnar.

Both Punk and Lesnar have tried their hands at MMA in the past. While Lesnar did considerably better in MMA than Punk, and could be called the bigger star. While Lesnar has had more success and more title reigns, CM Punk is a champion of the people.

Disco Inferno named Lesnar the 'undisputed biggest star' between the two. According to him, Brock Lesnar has always been able to draw consistent ratings for any promotion he's been a part of.

"Brock. He's a bigger star in the UFC and a bigger star in wrestling than him [CM Punk]. That's not even a question that should be asked. Brock was one of the biggest draws for the UFC. Brock is a far bigger draw than CM Punk. It's not even close," Disco Inferno said on the Podcast.

Edited by Roxanne Smith
