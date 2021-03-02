"He's got a lot of show muscles" - Cody comments on Shaq's physique ahead of AEW Dynamite match

On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet will go head to head in a mixed tag team match against Shaq and Jade Cargill. Amid the ongoing feud, Cody recently made some comments regarding Shaq's current physique.

Rhodes is an Executive Vice President of AEW and a top star for the promotion. He has consistently been a part of headline rivalries and storylines. Now, he's involved in a feud with the former NBA Champion.

Appearing on the Carton and Roberts Podcast, The American Nightmare discussed his upcoming match and gave his take on Shaq's current physical shape.

"So I think, just judging from his Instagram as of late he's got a lot of show muscles. I really do. I think he's in an incredible shape from vanity and aesthetic but when it comes to go muscles, I don't think Shaq has anything in the tank and I don't think he's as nimble as he once was when he was a world champion in his own field with the NBA. I could be totally wrong. This is a guy who will rise to the occasion as he's done in really high pressure situations but this is very much Johnny Cage meets Goro. This is a stick-and-move, classic 'I can't let him get his hands on me' I can't let him get that classic Gorilla Monsoon Bearhug and I should be fine."

This all came about after Cody lost his TNT Championship to Darby Allin at AEW Full Gear last year. Cody was called out by Jade Cargill, who showed up on AEW Dynamite a few days after Full Gear. She teased basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal's possible appearance.

Cody also praised AEW rising star Red Velvet

Red Velvet, Cody Rhodes and Tony Schiovane on AEW Dynamite

On the same podcast, Cody also sang the praises of his tag team partner this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, Red Velvet.

"Jade has got the same thing, size and strength advantage when it comes to little Red Velvet but Velvet is the meanest thing in our locker room, she really is. So I think if you're not familiar with her wrestling and her repertoire, she will impress a lot."

The match is only two days away. It will mark Shaq's first wrestling match since WrestleMania in 2016, when he competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.