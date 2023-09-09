"Cody and Kenny knew" - Fans dumbfounded as a 2017 clip resurfaces of The Young Bucks wanting CM Punk in the Bullet Club

The story between CM Punk and The Elite is an interesting one as The Young Bucks used to express their interest in working with Punk before he made his AEW debut. However, at All Out 2022 things turned out quite differently after the violent altercation between The Elite and The Second City Saint.

At the All Out 2022 media scrum, Punk buried The Young Bucks and the rest of The Elite by saying that he "works with a bunch of children" ahead of their backstage alteration. This resulted in Tony Khan suspending CM Punk and The Elite.

CM Punk made his long-awaited return to AEW at the company's brand-new show, Collision, in June. However, Punk once again found himself in another controversy just two months after coming back.

At All In 2023, Punk reportedly had a physical altercation with Jack Perry which resulted in Tony Khan finally making a tough decision and terminating the contract of the former AEW World Champion.

Over on Twitter, the fans are still buzzing about what the future holds for Punk in professional wrestling and an old clip from 2017 has been resurfacing in which we see The Young Bucks wanting CM Punk to join The Bullet Club.

Expand Tweet

The fans reacted to the video with some interesting comments:

"Cody and Kenny looked like they knew something lol"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

WWE veteran blames The Young Bucks for the release of CM Punk

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently talked about CM Punk's firing from All Elite Wrestling and accused The Young Bucks of playing politics in the leas up to the decisions to fire Punk.

The former AEW World Champion was fired from AEW last week after his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In.

On the Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the veteran gave his take on Punk's firing and accused The Young Bucks of it.

"Well, I don't know. But I know backstage politics, and they will all get together, I've seen it in other places. They will all team up on this one guy or these two guys, and they'll put all this stuff out, put it out to the owner personally, and to get this guy, either his power cut down or for him to be gone," said Mantell.

The veteran also talked about The Best in the World's potential backup plan.

"And I think that's what CM Punk is running into, but he's not stupid, he knew what they were trying to do, and... like I said, he didn't do it; he tried to get fired without knowing what his next move was. I think his next move would be WWE. Well, I'm not sure of it, but it could be... I think he wanted to get fired. Again, this is my opinion," Mantell added. (4:03-4:58)

Do you agree with Dutch Mantell? Let us know in the comments below.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.