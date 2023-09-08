CM Punk's close friend fired from AEW this week - Reports

The ripples of the AEW All In drama are apparently still being felt, as a real life friend of CM Punk was reportedly fired this week.

The person in question is none other than Ace Steel. He has been closely associated with Punk, especially after the infamous All Out backstage brawl last year. Following that incident, Steel was the only one involved to be fired rather than just being suspended. He was later brought back into the company at the insistence of the Second City Saint, and had been working remotely ever since.

According to a recent report from PWinsider, Steel has been released from AEW once again earlier this week.

"Following the termination of CM Punk this past weekend, PWInsider.com has learned that Chris Guy aka Ace Steel was released by AEW earlier today."

As of now, it remains to be seen whether Ace Steel will speak out if the reports are true.

Road Dogg believes CM Punk joining WWE could be helpful

While Ace Steel's future remains uncertain at this point, if the reports are to be believed, the pro-wrestling world is perhaps far more interested in seeing what is next for CM Punk.

WWE as a potential destination for Punk has been discussed a lot over the past week. Road Dogg, for one, believes it could certainly move the proverbial needle. Speaking on the Oh You Didn't Know podcast, he stated:

"I am the wrong guy to ask — that is the truth," James said. "Because I cannot hire nor fire — that is out of sight of my paygrade. I did mention recently that he would move the needle [by returning to WWE], but truth be told, that comment was made a long time ago ... or whenever that was. It just doesn't seem like the right time to even talk about it, you know? Things are happening in real-time; God only knows what's going to come out at the end of this." [H/T:WrestlingInc]

For now, only time will tell what is next for both the recently released AEW employees.

