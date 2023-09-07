CM Punk joining the company would "move the needle," believes a WWE Senior Vice President

CM Punk was recently fired from All Elite Wrestling after the infamous altercation with Jack Perry at the AEW All In pay-per-view on August 27, 2023.

The incident which occurred before Punk's show opening match against Samoa Joe overshadowed the pay-per-view's success and showed the company in a negative spotlight.

Speaking on the recent episode of Oh You Didn't Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer 'Road Dogg' Briam James talked about the possibility of CM Punk joining the Stamford-based promotion after his termination from AEW.

Replying to the query of whether The Second City Saint would come back to WWE, the Senior Vice President of Live Events said that he was the wrong person to ask as it was above his pay grade and he did not have the power to hire or fire someone in the company.

Road Dogg, however, said that CM Punk returning to WWE would move the needle, but it was not the right time to talk about it.

"I am the wrong guy to ask — that is the truth," James said. "Because I cannot hire nor fire — that is out of sight of my paygrade. I did mention recently that he would move the needle [by returning to WWE], but truth be told, that comment was made a long time ago ... or whenever that was. It just doesn't seem like the right time to even talk about it, you know? Things are happening in real-time; God only knows what's going to come out at the end of this." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Road Dogg shares his take on the CM Punk lunging incident at All In

During the backstage incident at All In, CM Punk reportedly lunged towards the CEO of AEW, Tony Khan, while shouting 'I Quit' and was stopped by the people present during the incident. The reports also noted that monitors fell on Khan during Punk and Perry's altercation.

In the statement issued by Tony Khan about the termination of Punk's contract, it was said that he felt his life and that of his staff were endangered by these actions.

Road Dogg agreed with Khan's perspective on the backstage brawl and said some wrestling fans and pundits were unnecessarily critical of the co-founder of AEW.

"I understand where he's [Tony Khan] coming from," James said of Khan's comments. "I think people need to understand that, to some people, that [backstage brawl] wouldn't be frightening — like Samoa Joe, who popped up whenever whatever happened. Some people run towards the fire and some run away screaming. That's just the way it works." [H/T WrestlingInc]

