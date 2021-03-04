Cody reacts to putting Shaquille O'Neal through a table on AEW Dynamite

Cody has posted a tweet reacting to the spot where he put Shaquille O'Neal through a table on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite.

The fans finally witnessed the much-awaited Mixed Tag Team contest between Cody & Red Velvet, and Shaq & Jade Cargill's opened show. The match had been promoted for a while now, and everyone was excited to see how it would all play out in the end.

The final moments of the match saw Cody blinding Shaq with a thumb to the eye, and hitting a Running Crossbody on the giant, which sent both stars through a table. Back in the ring, Jade Cargill managed to put Velvet down face-first, thus securing a pin for her team. Shaq looked like he was knocked out, and was then put in an ambulance.

Soon after, Tony Schiavone opened the ambulance door to find no one inside. Cody tweeted out his concern for Shaq's health soon after the match. Check it out below:

Cody had nothing but respect for Shaquille O'Neal for his performance on AEW Dynamite

As evident from the tweet, Cody had massive respect for Shaq for his performance in the ring. The NBA legend was heavily praised by the pro-wrestling world on Twitter for his insane table spot on Dynamite, and the way he sold it. It isn't clear what exactly happened with him after the match, and here's hoping AEW will soon provide an update on the same.

Prior to the match, Cody had opened up on his preparations for it and, and stated that he has been in the ring with someone of Shaquille O'Neal's stature in the past, referring to his WrestleMania 28 outing with WWE legend Big Show aka Paul Wight.

We'll keep you updated as and when AEW provides an update on Shaquille O'Neal.