Cody Rhodes admits to widely claimed criticism about his AEW run

Cody Rhodes might be one of the biggest babyfaces in WWE today, but not too long ago he was being booed by AEW audiences. Many criticized his refusal to turn heel at the time, and it seems like Rhodes might agree after the fact.

Early into his AEW run, Rhodes barred himself from competing for the promotion's World Championship. Despite this, he captured the TNT Championship numerous times. Additionally, The American Nightmare always faced or was involved with celebrities making cameo appearances, which led to a lot of criticism online.

During his recent interview on The Dale Jr. Download podcast, Cody Rhodes admitted that he had too much creative freedom in ROH and AEW.

"Sometimes I get in my own way, when it comes to my own creative and there’s a prime example. When I was in this company named Ring of Honor, wonderful company that really took care of me - but they just let me do whatever."

"Even my time at AEW as Executive Vice President President, also in my way a little bit. Because at that point, I had made all these decisions. I’m making it, I’m doing it my way." (H/T: POSTWrestling).

Rhodes also noted that wrestlers need guidance, and his reluctance to accept guidance in the past led to either major successes or major failures. Cody Rhodes recently recalled how much effort it took to put the original AEW All In together, and how he and the Young Bucks personally invested their finances into it.

Cody Rhodes believes his WWE run has turned out even better than he expected

In early 2022, Cody Rhodes shocked the industry when he parted ways with AEW. However, by WrestleMania that same year, he broke the news cycle yet again after returning to WWE at The Showcase of the Immortals.

In the same interview, Rhodes addressed his current run in WWE and how even those he looked up to never reached his current heights.

"I feel this run (in WWE) has exceeded my expectations in every way, just because I’m experiencing things that only my heroes ever got to experience. I’m in on the high-level discussions, I’m hearing things that I can’t," he said.

Despite this, Cody Rhodes is very realistic about where he is, and still believes his momentum could end anytime. However, he's noted that his success continues to blow up.

