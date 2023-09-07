"I'm hearing things that I can't" - Cody Rhodes opens up on WWE status; says "it's getting bigger and bigger"

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently discussed his role in the Stamford-based promotion. Rhodes returned to World Wrestling Entertainment after six long years at WrestleMania 38 in 2022.

During The American Nightmare's latest run, he came very close to inching the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns to finish his story and become a World Champion at WrestleMania 39.

The 38-year-old star has also gained a lot of appreciation from the wrestling industry after he slayed Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2023 in their third bout. Even Lesnar hugged Rhodes and raised his hand in the sky as a gesture of respect.

While speaking about his current WWE run on The Dale Jr. Download podcast, the RAW star said that it has exceeded his expectation.

I feel this run (in WWE) has exceeded my expectations in every way, just because I’m experiencing things that only my heroes ever got to experience. I’m in on the high level discussions, I’m hearing things that I can’t," he said.

The American Nightmare mentioned that if he had to call it quits immediately, he would be grateful, but things are just getting started for him.

"I have just a different outlook and different perspective. I’m of the thought it could all end tomorrow always and lately it’s getting bigger and bigger." [H/T - POST Wrestling]

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes reflected upon 2018's historic All In event

During the same interview, the 38-year-old WWE star spoke about the legacy and creation of a historic event in 2018 - All In.

Five years ago, Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Ring of Honor, and many put their reputations and money on the line for a massive independent wrestling event. The All In PPV showcased top talents outside of WWE.

The American Nightmare noted that ROH helped them to create a historic event, while he had all the creative freedom and broke rules to go 'All In.'

"We told everybody, it's all us, it's all me, Matt, and Nick.' We presented it as 'we're doing this, we're breaking all the rules, we're bringing all the companies together, we're literally going All In.' We did have help from a company, Ring of Honor was the company that helped produce it," Rhodes said.

Expand Tweet

Recently, it was reported that the Stamford-based promotion is planning to book Cody Rhodes against John Cena upon the latter's recent return.

Only time will tell if The American Nightmare would start a rivalry with The Champ in the near future before going after a World Title.

What did you think is next for Cody Rhodes in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.