John Cena's potential rivalry has been discussed upon his massive WWE return – Reports

Multi-time world champion, John Cena, is set to make his enormous return to WWE SmackDown tonight. According to the latest reports, there's a possibility that Cena vs. Cody Rhodes is bound to happen upon his arrival back at the Stamford-based promotion.

The Leader of Cenation and The American Nightmare have feuded earlier during the latter's first WWE stint. Since Rhodes returned to the company, he has been advertised as one of the biggest babyfaces down the line. The pattern is similar to what Cena played during his prime years, carrying WWE for almost a decade.

When the 16-time World Champion appeared on Monday Night RAW ahead of his WrestleMania match against Austin Theory, he introduced The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, to the live crowd, describing it as a "passing of the torch" moment between the two men.

As per the reports by WRKD Wrestling on Twitter, John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes has been discussed as a possibility during Cena's return stint.

The Leader of Cenation is booked to appear on the SmackDown show throughout September and October. It will be intriguing to see how WWE books the two men, given that both are huge babyfaces to the WWE Universe.

