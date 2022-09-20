"When big names leave, big names step up" - Top AEW star reflects on crucial impact of Cody Rhodes' departure from promotion

Cody Rhodes shockingly left AEW back in February 2022, before even more shockingly jumping over to WWE during WrestleMania a month later. Top AEW star MJF recently reflected on Rhodes' departure's impact on the entire promotion.

While Rhodes was a major star and one of the top names within the promotion, backstage, he was a locker room leader and one of the Executive Vice Presidents. It has never been revealed just how much the EVPs were involved in decision-making within AEW, but Cody naturally had a massive presence.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, MJF detailed how the departure of Cody Rhodes favorably affected AEW.

"Honestly favorably, not favorably in the sense like 'yay, Cody's gone!' but favorable in the sense that when somebody leaves it opens room for opportunity, for another person to step up to the plate," Friedman said.

Friedman continued, detailing that the wrestling industry continues regardless of who walks away.

"Wrestling is cyclical. As somebody who has the highest wrestling IQ in the history of this business, I can tell you when big names leave, big names step up. That's just how this business works and that's a fact." (H/T: SEScoops)

While Cody Rhodes is currently away recovering from an injury, the star seems to have an even brighter future within WWE.

MJF doesn't blame Cody Rhodes for leaving AEW to return to WWE

Before he became The American Nightmare, Cody was simply another second-generation star within WWE and didn't deviate far from the mid-card. After his release from WWE, Rhodes went to the Independent Circuit, NJPW, ROH, and IMPACT Wrestling, where he truly established himself.

During the same interview with Helwani, MJF briefly addressed Cody's jump to WWE and how he views it.

"I don't blame Cody for his decision (of going to WWE), Cody Rhodes did what was best for Cody Rhodes," MJF said. "You have to give [him] full credit. He helped build the legacy of AEW." (H/T: ProWrestlingFinesse)

Despite his undeniable influence on the promotion, Cody might never set foot back in an AEW ring again. Rhodes hasn't hidden his dream of being the first wrestler in his family to capture the WWE World Championship, but could he one day hold the AEW World Championship as well?

